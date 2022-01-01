Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Sashimi
Ocean City restaurants that serve sashimi
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Tuna Sashimi App
$18.00
slices of raw tuna served with shaved daikon
Salmon Sashimi
$9.50
Sea Urchin Sashimi
$11.50
More about OC Wasabi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Rice House Bistro
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(71 reviews)
Sushi Sashimi
$33.00
More about Rice House Bistro
