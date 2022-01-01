Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve sashimi

OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sashimi App$18.00
slices of raw tuna served with shaved daikon
Salmon Sashimi$9.50
Sea Urchin Sashimi$11.50
More about OC Wasabi
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Sashimi$33.00
More about Rice House Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Chicken Soup

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Fried Rice

Home Fries

Grits

Veal Parmesan

Curry

Greek Salad

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston