Scallops in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve scallops

Martin Fish Company image

 

Martin Fish Company

12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops, 10-20$26.95
Fresh Local Scallops offloaded by F/V Lady Carolyn
More about Martin Fish Company
DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Scallops$32.00
More about DRY 85
OC Wasabi image

 

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Sashimi$8.75
Scallop Teriyaki$24.00
large fresh scallops sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
More about OC Wasabi
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack

1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Lemonade Scallops$17.00
4 pan-seared scallops with baby arugula, pickled red onions, and a lemonade glaze.
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
Rice House Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Rice House Bistro

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops w/ Broccoli$35.00
Scallops And Beef$36.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.95
More about Rice House Bistro

