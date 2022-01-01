Scallops in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve scallops
Martin Fish Company
12929 Harbor Rd, Ocean City
|Scallops, 10-20
|$26.95
Fresh Local Scallops offloaded by F/V Lady Carolyn
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
|Scallop Sashimi
|$8.75
|Scallop Teriyaki
|$24.00
large fresh scallops sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
|Lemonade Scallops
|$17.00
4 pan-seared scallops with baby arugula, pickled red onions, and a lemonade glaze.