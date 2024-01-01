Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve steak salad

DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85 - DRY 85 OC

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Salad$17.00
More about DRY 85 - DRY 85 OC
Item pic

 

Grotto Pizza - Ocean City 125th

12407 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED STEAK SALAD$15.99
Mixed greens topped with hand-cut, seasoned steak slices, crumbled blue cheese, cucumbers, and tomato; served with sweet vidalia onion vinaigrette
More about Grotto Pizza - Ocean City 125th

