Sundaes in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Sundaes
Ocean City restaurants that serve sundaes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
1601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City
Avg 4.3
(615 reviews)
Warm Brownie Sundae
$13.00
More about Coastal Salt & Ocean City Rum Shack
CREPES
The Bayside Skillet
7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 4
(1954 reviews)
Chocolate Sundae Crepe
$16.95
More about The Bayside Skillet
