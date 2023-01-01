Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Ocean City restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City
Avg 3.9
(1241 reviews)
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$10.00
More about 45th Street Taphouse Bar & Grille
Dough Roller 41st St
4103 Coastal Highway, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$9.25
More about Dough Roller 41st St
