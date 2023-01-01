Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve tossed salad

Banner pic

 

Dough Roller 41st St

4103 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SM Tossed Salad$5.99
Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber & Crouton
LG Tossed Salad$8.99
Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber & Crouton
More about Dough Roller 41st St
Consumer pic

 

Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 67th Street

6701 Coastal Hwy, Unit 11, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Tossed Salad$10.00
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
Tossed Salad$7.50
Romaine, Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Croutons
More about Mione's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - 67th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Dumplings

French Fries

Reuben

Fried Ravioli

Clams

Chicken Wraps

Pancakes

Sashimi

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston