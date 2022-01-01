Ocean City restaurants you'll love
TACOS
Blue Cactus
1214 Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Tacos Bowls
|$12.00
|(3) Chicken Tacos
|$15.00
|(1) Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
940 Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes plate
|$25.00
a mixture of lump and claw and coated in panko, fried until golden
|Coconut Shrimp App
|$8.00
five of our coconut dusted shrimp
|Hawaiin Chicken Plate
|$14.98
marinated breast of chicken, grilled and topped with our housemade teriyaki sauce
Sunrise Cafe
1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Side Homefries
|$3.00
|Egg , Meat & Cheese
|$10.95
|Two Eggs Any Style With Meat
|$9.95
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Dead End Bakehouse
1050 Bay Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Lemonade
|$3.00
|Hot Latte
|$4.00
|Iced Dirty Chai
|$4.50
goodbeet
801 East 8th Street, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Quinoa Caesar Salad
|$12.00
kale, arugula, cashew caesar dressing, smokey chickpeas, quinoa, croutons, avocado *contains nuts*
|Salt n Vinegar Potatoes
|$7.00
crispy + creamy yukon gold potatoes served w a side of vinegar aioli [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
|Crispy Tofu Sandwich
|$14.00
bird sauce, slaw, fishtown pickle project sweet onion pickles, served with an orange tahini kale salad •contains soy•
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Drip N Scoop
960 Asbury Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Dirty Chai
|$4.00
|Iced Dirty Chai
|Frappe
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dockside Kitchen
228 Bay Ave, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Traditional Bruschetta
|$12.00
|Side of Bacon
|$5.00
|French Toast
|$14.00
TACOS
Blue Cactus 2
986 boardwalk, ocean city
|Popular items
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
|(3) Beef Tacos
|$11.00
The Farmstand at 14th
1368 Boardwalk, Ocean City