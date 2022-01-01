Ocean City restaurants you'll love

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ocean City

Ocean City's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Ocean City restaurants

Blue Cactus image

TACOS

Blue Cactus

1214 Boardwalk, Ocean City

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos Bowls$12.00
(3) Chicken Tacos$15.00
(1) Chicken Tacos$6.00
More about Blue Cactus
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company image

 

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company

940 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes plate$25.00
a mixture of lump and claw and coated in panko, fried until golden
Coconut Shrimp App$8.00
five of our coconut dusted shrimp
Hawaiin Chicken Plate$14.98
marinated breast of chicken, grilled and topped with our housemade teriyaki sauce
More about The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
Sunrise Cafe image

 

Sunrise Cafe

1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Homefries$3.00
Egg , Meat & Cheese$10.95
Two Eggs Any Style With Meat$9.95
More about Sunrise Cafe
Dead End Bakehouse image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Dead End Bakehouse

1050 Bay Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (593 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lemonade$3.00
Hot Latte$4.00
Iced Dirty Chai$4.50
More about Dead End Bakehouse
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

801 East 8th Street, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quinoa Caesar Salad$12.00
kale, arugula, cashew caesar dressing, smokey chickpeas, quinoa, croutons, avocado *contains nuts*
Salt n Vinegar Potatoes$7.00
crispy + creamy yukon gold potatoes served w a side of vinegar aioli [we make everything in house using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$14.00
bird sauce, slaw, fishtown pickle project sweet onion pickles, served with an orange tahini kale salad •contains soy•
More about goodbeet
Drip N Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Drip N Scoop

960 Asbury Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty Chai$4.00
Iced Dirty Chai
Frappe
More about Drip N Scoop
Dockside Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Kitchen

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Traditional Bruschetta$12.00
Side of Bacon$5.00
French Toast$14.00
More about Dockside Kitchen
Blue Cactus 2 image

TACOS

Blue Cactus 2

986 boardwalk, ocean city

Avg 4 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
(3) Beef Tacos$11.00
More about Blue Cactus 2
Drip N Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Drip N Scoop

719 E 11th St, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (839 reviews)
Takeout
More about Drip N Scoop
The Farmstand at 14th image

 

The Farmstand at 14th

1368 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Farmstand at 14th

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean City

Tacos

Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston