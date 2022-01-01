Ocean City American restaurants you'll love
The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
940 Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Crab Cakes plate
|$25.00
a mixture of lump and claw and coated in panko, fried until golden
|Coconut Shrimp App
|$8.00
five of our coconut dusted shrimp
|Hawaiin Chicken Plate
|$14.98
marinated breast of chicken, grilled and topped with our housemade teriyaki sauce
Sunrise Cafe
1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Veggie Omelette
|$12.95
|Two Eggs Any Style With Meat
|$9.95
|Avocado Toast
|$12.95
goodbeet
801 East 8th Street, Ocean City
|Popular items
|Sweet Green
|$9.00
spinach, apples, banana, cinnamon, chia seeds, vanilla, epic protein [we love using local + organic produce/ingredients]
|Quinoa Caesar Salad
|$12.00
kale, arugula, cashew caesar dressing, smokey chickpeas, quinoa, croutons, avocado *contains nuts*
|Crispy Tofu Sandwich
|$14.00
bird sauce, slaw, fishtown pickle project sweet onion pickles, served with an orange tahini kale salad •contains soy•