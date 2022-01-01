Ocean City American restaurants you'll love

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company image

 

The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company

940 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cakes plate$25.00
a mixture of lump and claw and coated in panko, fried until golden
Coconut Shrimp App$8.00
five of our coconut dusted shrimp
Hawaiin Chicken Plate$14.98
marinated breast of chicken, grilled and topped with our housemade teriyaki sauce
More about The Hula Restaurant and Sauce Company
Sunrise Cafe image

 

Sunrise Cafe

1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Omelette$12.95
Two Eggs Any Style With Meat$9.95
Avocado Toast$12.95
More about Sunrise Cafe
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

801 East 8th Street, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Green$9.00
spinach, apples, banana, cinnamon, chia seeds, vanilla, epic protein [we love using local + organic produce/ingredients]
Quinoa Caesar Salad$12.00
kale, arugula, cashew caesar dressing, smokey chickpeas, quinoa, croutons, avocado *contains nuts*
Crispy Tofu Sandwich$14.00
bird sauce, slaw, fishtown pickle project sweet onion pickles, served with an orange tahini kale salad •contains soy•
More about goodbeet

