Chicken cheesesteaks in Ocean City

Express Pizza & Subs
719 Battersea Rd, Ocean City
|Chicken Cheesesteak - Fajita Style
|$14.00
Cheese, green peppers and tomatoes, and sautéed onions. Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$13.75
Our steak are made with 10 ounces of chopped chicken steak. Includes your choice of lettuce, tomato and onions, sweet and hot peppers on a 10" roll