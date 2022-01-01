Chicken sandwiches in Ocean City
Del's Grill
934 Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders served on a sub roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese. Served With Fries and a side of Ranch dressing.
|Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Fries.
|Key Largo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, american cheese and served on a brioche bun. With a Side of Ranch dressing and Fries.