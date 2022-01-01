Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Del's Grill

934 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ranch Sandwich$13.99
Breaded and deep fried chicken tenders served on a sub roll with Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese. Served With Fries and a side of Ranch dressing.
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Fries.
Key Largo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, american cheese and served on a brioche bun. With a Side of Ranch dressing and Fries.
More about Del's Grill
Dockside Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Kitchen

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Dockside Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

French Fries

Cake

Chicken Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Calamari

Salmon

Pancakes

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Avalon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston