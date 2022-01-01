Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Sunrise Cafe image

 

Sunrise Cafe

1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$13.95
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap$12.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.77
More about Sunrise Cafe
Dockside Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Kitchen

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.00
More about Dockside Kitchen

