Chipotle chicken in
Ocean City
/
Ocean City
/
Chipotle Chicken
Ocean City restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Sunrise Cafe
1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$13.95
More about Sunrise Cafe
Del's Grill
934 Boardwalk, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, Bacon, Fried onions, Cheddar Cheese, Chipotle BBQ sauce and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of Fries.
More about Del's Grill
