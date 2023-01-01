Grilled chicken sandwiches in Ocean City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sunrise Cafe image

 

Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ

1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.77
More about Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ
Item pic

 

Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk

934 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.99
6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, our homemade buffalo sauce, a side of blue cheese dressing, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries
More about Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk

