Grilled chicken sandwiches in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ
Sunrise Cafe - Ocean City NJ
1200 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.77
More about Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk
Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk
934 Boardwalk, Ocean City
|Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.99
6 oz grilled chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
6 oz Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, our homemade buffalo sauce, a side of blue cheese dressing, served on a brioche bun. With a side of Fries