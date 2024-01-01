Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

Express Pizza & Subs

719 Battersea Rd, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (7pcs)$9.75
7 pcs
More about Express Pizza & Subs
Item pic

 

Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk

934 Boardwalk, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
5 Batter dipped and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce
More about Del's Grill - 934 Boardwalk

