Shrimp rolls in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants
Ocean City restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Seapark Sushi

803 Asbury ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
More about Seapark Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dockside Kitchen

228 Bay Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.6 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp Roll$18.00
Grilled Shrimp Roll (Dinner)$22.95
More about Dockside Kitchen

