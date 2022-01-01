Go
Banner pic

Ocean Crab Chantilly

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14005 Lee Jackson Memorial HWY

Chantilly, VA 20151

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

14005 Lee Jackson Memorial HWY, Chantilly VA 20151

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Honor Brewing Tap Room

No reviews yet

Brew Great Beer. Honor American Heroes.
Yes, we are brewers. And absolutely we are patriots. But before that, we are veterans. Honor Brewing Company brings all those aspects together, adding endless respect and remembrance to the simple enjoyment of fine beer.

Willard's Real Pit BBQ

No reviews yet

REAL WOOD-SMOKED BBQ & HOMEMADE SIDES.
GET IN HERE & EAT!

Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Charcoal Chicken Restaurant

No reviews yet

Charcoal Chicken is a Pakistani and Indian restaurant located in Chantilly, VA. Family-owned and operated since 2010, our goal is to provide our customers with quality customer service and authentic Pakistani and Indian dishes. All of our dishes are made with 100% Halal meat, fresh ingredients, and authentic spices. Try one of our signature kabobs, karahis, or curries with fresh naan fresh from our tandoor! We also serve a variety of vegan specials too!
In addition to dining in, we offer carryout and catering services as well. We are able to cater for a variety of different events from friendly gatherings to corporate parties and weddings too! Let Charcoal Chicken do all the work so you can relax and enjoy your event. At Charcoal Chicken we aim to treat you like part of our family. Come in today for a fresh, exciting, and delicious meal!

Ocean Crab Chantilly

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston