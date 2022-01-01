Ocean Galley Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.
Location
15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.
Statesboro GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wing Maxx
Come in and enjoy!
Bull & Barrel
Serving a seasonally changing menu inspired by the classics, Bull and Barrel will be a new steakhouse based in Statesboro, Ga. where you can find dishes that are refined and familiar, comforting and elegant.
Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro
Come in and enjoy!