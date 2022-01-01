Go
Toast

Ocean Galley Seafood

Come in and enjoy!

15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.

Statesboro GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Maxx

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bull & Barrel

No reviews yet

Serving a seasonally changing menu inspired by the classics, Bull and Barrel will be a new steakhouse based in Statesboro, Ga. where you can find dishes that are refined and familiar, comforting and elegant.

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Locos Grill and Pub Statesboro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston