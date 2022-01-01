Ocean Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650
Popular Items
Location
2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650
Crystal Beach TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Katie's Seafood House
Come on in and enjoy the freshest seafood on the island. From the boat to your table, we cook what we catch that day.
Huli Huli Hut
Come in and enjoy!
The Garden Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!