Ocean Grille

2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650

Popular Items

Kids Tenders with Fries$9.95
Po'Boy$12.95
Choose golden fried shrimp or catfish, served on a hoagie with lettuce and tartar sauce.
Chicken Alfredo$19.95
Chicken served over fettuccine in a creamy alfredo sauce with side salad and garlic toast.
Fried Cheese Sticks$8.95
5 Breaded, lightly friend & filled with creamy mozzarella. Served with marinara or homemade ranch.
14" Create Your Own Pizza$16.95
Seafood Platter$29.95
Catfish fillets, fresh fried shrimp, shrimp kisses, jumbo stuffed shrimp, stuffed crab, hush puppies, fries, side salad and cup of gumbo. Served with homemade tartar or cocktail sauce.
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp$11.95
6 Fresh Gulf shrimp, lightly breaded and rolled in shredded coconut. With pina colada dipping sauce.
Fried Shrimp$20.95
8 Crispy hand breaded fresh Gulf Shrimp, hush puppies and choice of 2 sides.
Beach Bum$8.95
Premium patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Bacon Cheddar$10.95
Our Beach Bum Burger loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon.
Location

Crystal Beach TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

