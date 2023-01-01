Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veggie burgers in
Ocean Grove
/
Ocean Grove
/
Veggie Burgers
Ocean Grove restaurants that serve veggie burgers
The Starving Artist
47 Olin Street, Ocean Grove
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$12.50
More about The Starving Artist
Dale & Dollop's
69 Main Ave, Ocean Grove
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$15.00
HOUSE MADE VEGGIE PATTY, ICEBERG LETTUCE, HEIRLOOM TOMATO, RED ONION, CHEDDAR & PICKLES, WITH OUR SPECIAL SAUCE ON BRIOCHE.
More about Dale & Dollop's
