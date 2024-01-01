Calamari in Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach restaurants that serve calamari
Sharky's Waterfront Restaurant
61 Causeway Drive, Ocean Isle Beach
|Calamari Rings
|$16.00
house breaded, marinara
Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
120-7 Causeway Dr, Ocean Isle Beach
|Calamari Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Golden fried calamari with fresh romaine lettuce, classic Caesar dressing & croutons.
|Frito Misto
|$17.00
Golden fried Calamari with fried zucchini, red peppers, lemon wedges and marinara.