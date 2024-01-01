Salmon in Ocean Isle Beach
Ocean Isle Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about Sharky's Waterfront Restaurant
Sharky's Waterfront Restaurant
61 Causeway Drive, Ocean Isle Beach
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
asparagus, mashed potatoes
More about Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
Maria's Pizzeria and Gelateria
120-7 Causeway Dr, Ocean Isle Beach
|Tuscan Salmon
|$32.00
Grilled Salmon laid on top of cavatappi pasta tossed in alfredo sauce with fresh cherry tomatoes and spinach.
|Salmon Piccata(White wine lemon sauce)
|$26.00
Salmon with in a lemon and caper white wine sauce over a bed of spinach
|Salmon Al Amore
|$32.00
Walnut encrusted Salmon served over fresh zucchini pasta topped with a dill cream sauce. Low carb (Contains nuts)****