Ocean Pines Yacht Club

Mumfords Landing Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (981 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake Ent$28.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Old Bay and cheddar Yukon mashed potatoes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and red pepper coulis.
Meatloaf$18.00
Chef's blend of meats and seasonings, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans.
The Cake$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, chipotle tartar.
Served with chips.
Margherita$11.00
Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese.
The Chicken Cheesesteak$13.00
Chopped chicken, mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese.
Side Ceasar$7.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese.
Kids Hot Dog$8.99
Cream of Crab CUP$7.00
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$9.00
Fresh baked, served with house made German mustard.
Add Crab Dip $8
Maple Salmon$26.00
Maple glazed salmon over roasted root vegetables, bacon, and sweet potato hash.
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Mumfords Landing Rd

Berlin MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
