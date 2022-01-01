Ocean Springs restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
|Street Taco Steak
|$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
|Carnitas Street Taco
|$6.00
Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Craft Advisory Brewing
1314 Government St., Ocean Springs
|Craft Advisory Burger
|$12.00
Mississippi grass fed Angus beef, French bread bun, creole mustard aioli, cajun dill pickles, spring mix, and tomato. Served with fries.
|Smoky Mountain Burger
|$13.00
Mississippi grass fed Angus beef, bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, onion ring, remoulade sauce, spring mix, and tomato. Served with fries.
|Kids Chicken Strips served with fries
|$6.00
Chicken strips served with french fries.
SANDWICHES
Finest Grind Coffee House
2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6, Ocean Springs
|Mocha Bianca
|$3.59
Smooth white chocolate and rich espresso swirl together with creamy steamed milk in our indulgent White Chocolate Mocha.
|Brewed Coffee
|$1.95
With a different selection every day, there's always a cup to match the mood, the morning and the season.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Your choice of protein, egg style, and cheese grill-pressed on your choice of bread.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Cruisin' Burger
|$11.99
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Shrimp Smackers
A large portion of crispy fried Royal Red Shrimp topped with our signature house-made Woody's sauce.
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Rice
|$3.00
(1) side of rice.
|Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
1019 Government St, Ocean Springs
|10oz Filet Raw
|$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
|16oz Ribeye Raw
|$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
|5oz Filet Raw
|$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Love Shack Bar & Grill
1013 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
|Wings (10)
|$10.95
|Salad
|$8.95
TAPAS
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
1010 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.25
Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.
|Guacamole
|$7.95
Most have tried it or heard about it. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled chicken and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with green onion aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.
SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs
1019 Government St Unit D, Ocean Springs
|Eggrolls
|$6.95
PORK AND VEGETABLE SERVED WITH OUR SWEET CHILI SAUCE
|Wontons
|$6.95
FILLED WITH CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENOS & GREEN ONION, SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE
|MISO SOUP
|$2.95
EAT - DRINK - LOVE
701 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs