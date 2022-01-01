Ocean Springs bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ocean Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ocean Springs

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
Mexican Street Corn Dip$7.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Veggie Taco$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice.
Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

1019 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10oz Filet Raw$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
16oz Ribeye Raw$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
5oz Filet Raw$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
The Love Shack Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Love Shack Bar & Grill

1013 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Wings (10)$10.95
Salad$8.95
More about The Love Shack Bar & Grill
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar image

TAPAS

Mosaic Restaurant And Bar

1010 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.25
Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.
Guacamole$7.95
Most have tried it or heard about it. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled chicken and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with green onion aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.
More about Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
The Salty Peach Bar image

 

The Salty Peach Bar

1311 Government Street, Ocean Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Salty Peach Bar
Restaurant banner

 

SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs

1019 Government St Unit D, Ocean Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggrolls$6.95
PORK AND VEGETABLE SERVED WITH OUR SWEET CHILI SAUCE
Wontons$6.95
FILLED WITH CREAM CHEESE, JALAPENOS & GREEN ONION, SERVED WITH SWEET CHILI SAUCE
MISO SOUP$2.95
More about SPOONWATER - Ocean Springs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean Springs

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ocean Springs to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston