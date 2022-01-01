Ocean Springs bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Ocean Springs
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
|Mexican Street Corn Dip
|$7.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips
|Veggie Taco
|$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.00
(1) side of rice.
|Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
1019 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|10oz Filet Raw
|$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
|16oz Ribeye Raw
|$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
|5oz Filet Raw
|$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
More about The Love Shack Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Love Shack Bar & Grill
1013 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
|Wings (10)
|$10.95
|Salad
|$8.95
More about Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
TAPAS
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar
1010 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.25
Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.
|Guacamole
|$7.95
Most have tried it or heard about it. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled chicken and melted mozzarella on a 10" tortilla. Served with green onion aioli, sour cream and fresh salsa.