Ocean Springs Mexican restaurants you'll love

TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
|Mexican Street Corn Dip
|$7.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips
|Veggie Taco
|$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|Cruisin' Burger
|$11.99
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
|Shrimp Smackers
A large portion of crispy fried Royal Red Shrimp topped with our signature house-made Woody's sauce.
|Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Popular items
|Rice
|$3.00
(1) side of rice.
|Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.