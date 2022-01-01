Ocean Springs Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Ocean Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Ocean Springs

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Chips & Dips
Served with House Tortilla Chips
Salsa - $4
Queso - $6
Guacamole - $7
Trio of all Dips - $16
Mexican Street Corn Dip$7.00
Fire Roasted Corn, Poblano Peppers, and Onions in a blend of Cheeses, served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Veggie Taco$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Woody’s Roadside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cruisin' Burger$11.99
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Shrimp Smackers
A large portion of crispy fried Royal Red Shrimp topped with our signature house-made Woody's sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice.
Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean Springs

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ocean Springs to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston