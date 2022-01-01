Ocean Springs seafood restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
Popular items
Cruisin' Burger
|$11.99
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Shrimp Smackers
A large portion of crispy fried Royal Red Shrimp topped with our signature house-made Woody's sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
1019 Government St, Ocean Springs
Popular items
10oz Filet Raw
|$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
16oz Ribeye Raw
|$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
5oz Filet Raw
|$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak