Ocean Springs seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Ocean Springs restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Ocean Springs

Woody’s Roadside image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cruisin' Burger$11.99
House-made Chipotle mayo, fried jalapenos, applewood bacon, pepper jack cheese and topped with two cheese bombs. Lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Shrimp Smackers
A large portion of crispy fried Royal Red Shrimp topped with our signature house-made Woody's sauce.
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

1019 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10oz Filet Raw$20.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
16oz Ribeye Raw$22.00
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
5oz Filet Raw$11.50
1 uncooked 28 day wet aged certified angus steak
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
The Love Shack Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Love Shack Bar & Grill

1013 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Wings (10)$10.95
Salad$8.95
More about The Love Shack Bar & Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ocean Springs

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ocean Springs to explore

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Biloxi

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pass Christian

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Diberville

No reviews yet

Bay Saint Louis

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Saraland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston