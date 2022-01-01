Chicken fajitas in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Finest Grind Coffee House
SANDWICHES
Finest Grind Coffee House
2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6, Ocean Springs
|Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
|$9.79
Grilled Chicken, Red peppers, banana peppers, onion and avocado on a bed of spring mix
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Fajita Chicken
|$17.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken Nachos
|$15.45
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Chicken
|$12.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.