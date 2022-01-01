Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs restaurants
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

Finest Grind Coffee House

2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Avocado Caprese Salad$9.59
Grilled Chicken, mozzarella, tomato, and avocado on a bed of spring mix
Chicken Salad To Go Container$8.50
2 scoops of our house chicken salad in a to go container.
Chicken Salad Croissant$7.99
Made fresh with mandarin oranges and almonds, lettuce and tomato on a fluffy buttered croissant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Juicy fried chicken bites, tomato wedges, bacon bits, red onion, croutons, monterey jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
