Fajitas in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs restaurants
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve fajitas

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$22.00
Medallion Cut Filet, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Shrimp$19.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Steak Nachos$16.00
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Fajita Mushroom$11.50
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

