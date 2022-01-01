Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs restaurants
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Finest Grind Coffee House image

SANDWICHES

Finest Grind Coffee House

2961 Bienville Blvd Suite 6, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad$9.79
Grilled Chicken, Red peppers, banana peppers, onion and avocado on a bed of spring mix
More about Finest Grind Coffee House
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Nachos$13.95
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$10.25
(1) Chimichanga a la carta. Deep-fried tortilla with your choice of meat and covered in cheese sauce.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

