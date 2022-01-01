Shrimp tacos in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Shrimp Taco
|$8.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Fried Spinach, Pineapple Salsa, Bang Bang Sauce, Toasted Coconut
More about Craft Advisory Brewing
Craft Advisory Brewing
1314 Government St., Ocean Springs
|Tacos - Shrimp
|$11.00
Blackened shrimp on two corn or flour tortillas with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of a side.
More about Woody’s Roadside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.