Shrimp tacos in Ocean Springs

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Taco$8.00
Panko Fried Shrimp, Fried Spinach, Pineapple Salsa, Bang Bang Sauce, Toasted Coconut
Craft Advisory Brewing image

 

Craft Advisory Brewing

1314 Government St., Ocean Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos - Shrimp$11.00
Blackened shrimp on two corn or flour tortillas with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of a side.
Chili Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
The Love Shack Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Love Shack Bar & Grill

1013 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
