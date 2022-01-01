Steak fajitas in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve steak fajitas
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Steak Fajitas
|$22.00
Medallion Cut Filet, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Roasted Garlic
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Fajita Steak Nachos
|$16.00
Served with jalapeños, pico de gallo and black beans. Topped with red and cheese sauce. Add lettuce, tomato and sour cream for $1.50.
|Fajita Steak
|$13.95
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.