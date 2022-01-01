Steak tacos in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs restaurants that serve steak tacos

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco Steak$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina image

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Taco$4.25
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

1019 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$14.95
Two steak tacos topped with a homemade pickled slaw, arugula, feta cheese, & garlic aioli served with crispy house made fries
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

