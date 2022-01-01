Steak tacos in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve steak tacos
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Street Taco Steak
|$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.25
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.