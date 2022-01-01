Tacos in Ocean Springs

Ocean Springs restaurants that serve tacos

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar image

TACOS • SALADS

Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar

1110 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 3.7 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
Beef Street Taco$5.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Chicken Street Taco$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
Craft Advisory Brewing image

 

Craft Advisory Brewing

1314 Government St., Ocean Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos - Shrimp$11.00
Blackened shrimp on two corn or flour tortillas with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of a side.
Tacos - Chicken$10.00
Shredded chicken on two corn or flour tortillas with with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with fries.
More about Craft Advisory Brewing
Chili Shrimp Tacos image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ

Woody’s Roadside

3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (1449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Woody’s Roadside
Beef Taco image

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Grilled Steak Taco$4.25
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar

1019 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (652 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$14.95
Two steak tacos topped with a homemade pickled slaw, arugula, feta cheese, & garlic aioli served with crispy house made fries
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
The Love Shack Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Love Shack Bar & Grill

1013 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
More about The Love Shack Bar & Grill
Mosaic Restaurant And Bar image

TAPAS

Mosaic Restaurant And Bar

1010 Government St, Ocean Springs

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.25
Grilled maki maki on flour tortillas with chipotle aioli and pineapple salsa.
More about Mosaic Restaurant And Bar

