Tacos in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
TACOS • SALADS
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar
1110 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Veggie Taco
|$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
|Beef Street Taco
|$5.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
|Chicken Street Taco
|$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
More about Craft Advisory Brewing
Craft Advisory Brewing
1314 Government St., Ocean Springs
|Tacos - Shrimp
|$11.00
Blackened shrimp on two corn or flour tortillas with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with your choice of a side.
|Tacos - Chicken
|$10.00
Shredded chicken on two corn or flour tortillas with with spring mix, pickled red cabbage, peach pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli, white cheddar, and bacon crumbles. Served with fries.
More about Woody’s Roadside
TACOS • SEAFOOD • BBQ
Woody’s Roadside
3008 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Crispy fried Royal Red shrimp tossed in our spicy sweet chili sauce served on flour tortillas with thinly sliced cabbage, pico de gallo and creamy lime dressing. Choice of side.
More about Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina
1618 Bienville Blvd, Ocean Springs
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
|Grilled Steak Taco
|$4.25
(1) Grilled steak taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
More about Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Charred: A Steak & Oyster Bar
1019 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Steak Tacos
|$14.95
Two steak tacos topped with a homemade pickled slaw, arugula, feta cheese, & garlic aioli served with crispy house made fries
More about The Love Shack Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Love Shack Bar & Grill
1013 Government St, Ocean Springs
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95