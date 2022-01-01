Ocean Thai Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
9516 Haver Way
Popular Items
Location
9516 Haver Way
Indianapolis IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Ante Meridiem Brunch and Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Stacked Pickle
Come in and grab Indy's best burgers & wings #ToGo!
Napolese Pizzeria
Online ordering, curbside pickup, and full-service patio dining begin on 5.28!
11am - 8pm.
Napolese is about artfully made pizza and stone hearth baking. We use the finest ingredients available, carefully sourcing cheeses, meats and local farm produce grown specifically for Napolese.
Public Greens
Public Greens Fashion Mall is open 12-8pm Wed - Saturday, 12 - 6pm Sundays. Online ordering pickup is available at our mall entrance. Patio dining also available, please see staff at the mall entrance for details.