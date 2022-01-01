Go
Ocean Thai Sushi

9516 Haver Way

Popular Items

PAD THAI
Stir-Fried thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, tamarind sauce, and egg with crushed peanuts. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
SALMON Sashimi$5.50
VOLCANO ROLL$11.75
Spicy tuna, avocado, seaweed , rice, sesame, top with spicy crab, spicy mayo, sriracha, eel sauce, tempura crunchy.
CRAB RANGOON$6.50
(5) Deep-fried wontons filled with cream cheese,crab meat served with sweet and sour sauce.
GYOZA$5.00
Fried dumplings, choice of chicken or vegetable, with house special sauce
PAD KEE MAO (DRUNKEN NOODLES)
Stir-fried wide noodles, carrots, basil, tomatoes, broccoli,bell peppers, and cabbage,green beans. Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, veg or tofu.
CALIFORNIA ROLL$6.50
crab stick, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame
DYNAMITE ROLL$12.95
Tempura shrimp, avocado, wrap with shredded crab, top with eel sauce, sriracha, spicy mayo, tempura crunchy, scallion
EDAMAME$4.00
Boiled soy bean pod seasoned with sea salt
ORANGE CHICKEN
Glazed chicken nuggets cooked in special sauce and fresh orange juice.
Location

Indianapolis IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

