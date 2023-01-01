Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ocean View

Ocean View restaurants
Ocean View restaurants that serve chicken salad

Good Earth Market image

 

Good Earth Market

31806 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad TO GO$16.00
More about Good Earth Market
Banner pic

 

Ocean View Brewing

85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View

No reviews yet
Takeout
OVB CHICKEN SALAD$15.00
APPLES, CELERY, DIJONAISE, LTO, TOASTED PULLMAN BREAD - SERVED WITH CHIPS & DILL PICKLE
More about Ocean View Brewing

