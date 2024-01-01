Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Ocean View
/
Ocean View
/
Clams
Ocean View restaurants that serve clams
Northeast Seafood Kitchen
29F Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
No reviews yet
FRIED CLAM STRIPS
$17.00
MUSTARD TARTAR, LEMON
MIDDLE NECK CLAMS
$16.00
Bakers Dozen, Drawn Butter, Lemon
More about Northeast Seafood Kitchen
MUNCHIES GRILL
30447 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View
No reviews yet
Clam Strip
$17.99
More about MUNCHIES GRILL
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean View
Fish And Chips
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Pretzels
Pies
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Cake
Burritos
More near Ocean View to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston