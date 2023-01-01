Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Ocean View

Go
Ocean View restaurants
Toast

Ocean View restaurants that serve fish and chips

Banner pic

 

Ocean View Brewing

85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$21.00
HAND CUT FRIES, MACARONI SALAD, LEMON
More about Ocean View Brewing
Banner pic

 

Northeast Seafood Kitchen

29F Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$23.00
Fresh Cod, Fries, Cole Slaw, Mustard Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Northeast Seafood Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean View

Cheesecake

Cake

Salmon

Map

More near Ocean View to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1010 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (854 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston