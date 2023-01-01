Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Ocean View
/
Ocean View
/
Fish And Chips
Ocean View restaurants that serve fish and chips
Ocean View Brewing
85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
No reviews yet
FISH & CHIPS
$21.00
HAND CUT FRIES, MACARONI SALAD, LEMON
More about Ocean View Brewing
Northeast Seafood Kitchen
29F Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
No reviews yet
FISH & CHIPS
$23.00
Fresh Cod, Fries, Cole Slaw, Mustard Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Northeast Seafood Kitchen
