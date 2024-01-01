Lobsters in Ocean View
Ocean View restaurants that serve lobsters
Good Earth Market
31806 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View
|Lobster Roll TO GO
|$22.00
Northeast Seafood Kitchen
29F Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
|COLD LOBSTER ROLL
|$32.00
Iceberg, Split Top Roll, Kettle Chips
|HOT LOBSTER ROLL
|$32.00
Iceberg, Split Top Roll, Kettle Chips
|LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
|$34.00
SMOKED GOUDA, CHEDDAR, PECORINO, FUSILLI PASTA, SHALLOTS, CELERY, HERBS, TOASTED RITZ CRACKER