Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Ocean View
/
Ocean View
/
Pretzels
Ocean View restaurants that serve pretzels
Ocean View Brewing
85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
No reviews yet
BAVARIAN PRETZEL
$15.00
BUTTERED & SPICED, HONEY MUSTARD, BEER CHEESE
More about Ocean View Brewing
MUNCHIES GRILL
30447 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View
No reviews yet
Pretzel
$6.79
More about MUNCHIES GRILL
Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean View
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Salmon
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
Fish And Chips
Pies
Clams
Chicken Salad
More near Ocean View to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(96 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.3
(88 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(22 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(101 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston