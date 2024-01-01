Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Ocean View

Go
Ocean View restaurants
Toast

Ocean View restaurants that serve pretzels

Banner pic

 

Ocean View Brewing

85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAVARIAN PRETZEL$15.00
BUTTERED & SPICED, HONEY MUSTARD, BEER CHEESE
More about Ocean View Brewing
Item pic

 

MUNCHIES GRILL

30447 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel$6.79
More about MUNCHIES GRILL

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean View

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Pies

Clams

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Ocean View to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (96 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (88 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston