Scallops in
Ocean View
/
Ocean View
/
Scallops
Ocean View restaurants that serve scallops
Good Earth Market
31806 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View
No reviews yet
Scallops TO GO
$39.00
More about Good Earth Market
Ocean View Brewing
85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View
No reviews yet
BOURBON SMOKED SCALLOPS
$16.00
PEACH & POBLANO SALAD, AGED PROSCUITTO, BLEU GOAT WHIP, BROWN BUTTER PEACH VINAIGRETTE, PECAN CRUMBLES, PITA POINTS
More about Ocean View Brewing
