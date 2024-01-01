Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Ocean View

Ocean View restaurants
Ocean View restaurants that serve scallops

Good Earth Market image

 

Good Earth Market

31806 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops TO GO$39.00
More about Good Earth Market
Banner pic

 

Ocean View Brewing

85 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BOURBON SMOKED SCALLOPS$16.00
PEACH & POBLANO SALAD, AGED PROSCUITTO, BLEU GOAT WHIP, BROWN BUTTER PEACH VINAIGRETTE, PECAN CRUMBLES, PITA POINTS
More about Ocean View Brewing

