Oceanic Restaurant

Since its opening, coastal residents and visitors have come to love our fish house. To this day, it’s the only restaurant in Wrightsville Beach situated on the Atlantic Ocean. The panoramic views of the sparkling water & access to local fisheries and fishermen have made Oceanic a must-visit restaurant in Wrightsville Beach. Not to be outdone by the view, our chef’s culinary expertise has inspired many coastal-inspired signature dishes that keep our guests coming back. Oceanic takes pride in its history and strives to always provide outstanding service & the freshest catch on the island.

703 S. Lumina Avenue

Location

Wrightsville Beach NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
