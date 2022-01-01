Oceanside American restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
The Plot
1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Caviar and Potato Cakes
|$12.50
crispy potato pillows topped with lentil caviär, fresh crema, pickled red onion, preserved lemon.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$17.00
fresh biscuits, country gravy, fried chickën
|Chicken and waffles
|$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Coast Spirits
404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
|Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)
|$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Orfila Vineyards and Winery
221 N Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Charcuterie Board
|$25.00
Chef's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses accompanied with chefs choice of sides
|Caesar salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, parmigiana, croutons
|Mixed greens salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, balsamic vinagrette
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Rainbow
|$13.75
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
|Patrick the Great!
|$13.00
plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion
|Del Mar
|$15.75
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad
|$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
|Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
|Blue Collar Burger CAB
|$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside
|Truffle Parm Fries
|$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
|Masters Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Rosewood Kitchen
608 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|MEATBALL SLIDERS
|$13.00
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside
Pour House Oceanside
1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside
|Angry Rooster
|$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
|B-52 Burger
|$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
|Battered Dogs
|$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce