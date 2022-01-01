Oceanside American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Oceanside

The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caviar and Potato Cakes$12.50
crispy potato pillows topped with lentil caviär, fresh crema, pickled red onion, preserved lemon.
Biscuits & Gravy$17.00
fresh biscuits, country gravy, fried chickën
Chicken and waffles$16.50
crispy golden nuggets, fluffy waffle, maple syrup. featuring 'san diego soy dairy' tofu! served with habanero shallot sauce upon request.
More about The Plot
Pacific Coast Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Coast Spirits

404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
More about Pacific Coast Spirits
Orfila Vineyards and Winery image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Orfila Vineyards and Winery

221 N Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$25.00
Chef's selection of 3 meats and 3 cheeses accompanied with chefs choice of sides
Caesar salad$10.00
Mixed greens, parmigiana, croutons
Mixed greens salad$8.00
Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, balsamic vinagrette
More about Orfila Vineyards and Winery
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow$13.75
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Patrick the Great!$13.00
plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion
Del Mar$15.75
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle
Local Tap House & Kitchen image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
Blue Collar Burger CAB$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail image

 

Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Parm Fries$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
Masters Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
More about Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
Rosewood Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Rosewood Kitchen

608 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL SLIDERS$13.00
More about Rosewood Kitchen
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market image

 

Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market

262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
Restaurant banner

 

Pour House Oceanside

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angry Rooster$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
B-52 Burger$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Battered Dogs$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce
More about Pour House Oceanside

