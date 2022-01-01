Oceanside bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oceanside
More about The Cup Coffee
SANDWICHES
The Cup Coffee
206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sammy
|$7.00
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.50
|Hammerhead
|$4.00
More about Pier View Coffee Company
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO
Pier View Coffee Company
300 Pier View Way, Oceanside
|Popular items
|California Club
|$9.50
|Caramel Macch (Caramillia)
|$4.00
|Crème Brulee
More about Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Toilet Paper (1 Roll)
|$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
|Dinner for 2
|$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
|Duck Mole Tacos
|$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about Pacific Coast Spirits
FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Coast Spirits
404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
|Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)
|$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
More about Teri Cafe #1
Teri Cafe #1
2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside
|Popular items
|#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate
|$12.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
|A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
|J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl
|$5.50
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
More about Local Tap House & Kitchen
SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Tap House & Kitchen
308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad
|$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
|Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls
|$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
|Blue Collar Burger CAB
|$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
More about Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail
208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Truffle Parm Fries
|$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
|Masters Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
More about Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside
More about O’side Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
O’side Sports Bar & Grill
113 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
More about Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
More about Pour House Oceanside
Pour House Oceanside
1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Angry Rooster
|$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
|B-52 Burger
|$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
|Battered Dogs
|$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce