Oceanside bars & lounges you'll love

The Cup Coffee image

SANDWICHES

The Cup Coffee

206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sammy$7.00
BLT Sandwich$6.50
Hammerhead$4.00
Pier View Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • GELATO

Pier View Coffee Company

300 Pier View Way, Oceanside

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Club$9.50
Caramel Macch (Caramillia)$4.00
Crème Brulee
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Toilet Paper (1 Roll)$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
Dinner for 2$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
Duck Mole Tacos$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
46 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Pacific Coast Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Coast Spirits

404 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
rigatoni noodles with a cheddar and gruyere cheese sauce.
Whiskey Ginger (Crowler)$24.00
PCS White Rye & House Ginger Soda. Canned in our 25.4oz Traveler Crowler to go!
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.00
House-made pasturebird chicken tenders. side of fries
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$12.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl$5.50
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Local Tap House & Kitchen image

SALADS • EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Tap House & Kitchen

308 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (1400 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Crusted Goat Cheese & Strawberry Salad$16.00
Baby Kale | Avocado | Tart Dried Cherries | Burnt Orange Vinaigrette Dressing | Candy Pecans
Shrimp & Chorizo Egg Rolls$16.00
Avocado | Corn | Poblanos | Cotija | Cilantro | Chipotle Ranch | Tomatillo
Blue Collar Burger CAB$18.00
6oz American Kobe Patty - Lettuce - Tomato - Crispy Fried Onion - Pickles - Cheddar Cheese - Bacon - Brioche Bun
Master's Kitchen & Cocktail image

 

Master's Kitchen & Cocktail

208 S Coast Highway, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Truffle Parm Fries$7.00
Truffle Oil | Parmesan Cheese | Fresh Herbs
Masters Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun | Aged White Cheddar | Bacon Aioli | Red Onion | Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Served With Truffle Fries
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market image

 

Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market

262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
O’side Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

O’side Sports Bar & Grill

113 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (212 reviews)
Takeout
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside image

 

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Municipal Taco image

 

Municipal Taco

2002 South Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Joe's O'side image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Joe's O'side

424 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Pour House Oceanside

1903 South Coast Hwy, CA, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Angry Rooster$16.00
Deep-fried buttermilk chicken, crispy bacon, pickles, serrano slaw, devil's honey on toasted brioche
B-52 Burger$16.00
8oz Beef Patty, Onion Jam, Garlic Aioli, Bacon, Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Battered Dogs$10.00
Served with a side of Maple Mustard Sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Jazzy Wishbone

234 S COAST HWY, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
