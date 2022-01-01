Oceanside brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Oceanside
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
TACOS
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
|Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
More about Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside