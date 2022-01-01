Oceanside sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Oceanside
More about The Cup Coffee
SANDWICHES
The Cup Coffee
206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sammy
|$7.00
|BLT Sandwich
|$6.50
|Hammerhead
|$4.00
More about 46 Beach Hut Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES
46 Beach Hut Deli
280 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
More about Graziano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Graziano's Pizza
125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$11.00
Build You Own Pizza
our home made sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
|Meatball Sub
|$10.00
Our famous, delicious beef meat balls , with our special sauce , mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, served with bag of p
lays potato chips, or, an order of FF
|14" Cheese
|$12.00
More about Rosewood Kitchen
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Rosewood Kitchen
608 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Popular items
|MEATBALL SLIDERS
|$13.00