Oceanside sandwich spots you'll love

The Cup Coffee image

SANDWICHES

The Cup Coffee

206 Wisconsin Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sammy$7.00
BLT Sandwich$6.50
Hammerhead$4.00
46 Beach Hut Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

46 Beach Hut Deli

280 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Cow
Roast beef, avocado, bacon, cream cheese., mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 480/510Cal/ Regular: 950/1110Cal/ Large: 1360/1420Cal/ X-Large: 1840/1960Cal
Graziano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Graziano's Pizza

125 Old Grove Rd, OceanSide

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12" Cheese$11.00
Build You Own Pizza
our home made sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Sub$10.00
Our famous, delicious beef meat balls , with our special sauce , mozzarella cheese, toasted in the oven, served with bag of p
lays potato chips, or, an order of FF
14" Cheese$12.00
Rosewood Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Rosewood Kitchen

608 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MEATBALL SLIDERS$13.00
Restaurant banner

 

Upper Crust Pizza - Oceanside

4196 Oceanside Blvd. Suite A, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Chicken Wings$6.99
Marinated chicken wings baked to perfection. your choice of Hot, Mild or Spicy BBQ. Served with ranch or blue cheese. *naked not avaliable
