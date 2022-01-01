Oceanside Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oceanside
FRENCH FRIES
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside
|Toilet Paper (1 Roll)
|$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
|Dinner for 2
|$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
|Duck Mole Tacos
|$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
TACOS
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
275 Mission Ave, Oceanside
|Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
|Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside