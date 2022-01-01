Oceanside Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oceanside

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Toilet Paper (1 Roll)$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
Dinner for 2$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
Duck Mole Tacos$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
More about Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
CraftCoast Beer & Tacos image

TACOS

CraftCoast Beer & Tacos

275 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Birria Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with Exquisite savory Birria. Comes with onion, cilantro, and melted cheese. w/cup Consommé +$3.00
Al Pastor Taco
Handmade corn tortilla with adobo marinated pork, roasted on a vertical spit for authentic flavors. Comes with onion, cilantro, pineapple, and guacamole.
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Handmade corn tortilla with flame grilled beef. Comes with onion, cilantro, and guacamole.
More about CraftCoast Beer & Tacos
Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside image

 

Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside

2002 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Urge Gastropub and Whiskey Bank - Oceanside
Municipal Taco image

 

Municipal Taco

2002 South Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Municipal Taco

