Oceanside seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Oceanside
More about Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Coconut Shrimp
|$15.95
|Calamari Taco
|$4.75
|Individual Oysters
|$2.50
More about Shootz Fish X Beer
Shootz Fish X Beer
602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Sunset Poke
|$14.50
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
|Cerritos
|$4.50
chamoy celery root. pineapple. cilantro. onion. habanero salsa dulce. vegan crema.
*Vegan & Gluten Free*
|Cheyne's OG Poke
|$16.00
ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake.
*Gluten Free*
Contains: soy, fish
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Rainbow
|$14.00
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
|Dragonfly
|$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic
|Green Lantern
|$16.00
krab & avocado topped with salmon and arugula chimichurri sauce
More about Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside
More about Rockin' Baja Lobster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' Baja Lobster
258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Traditional Guacamole and Chips
|$14.00
Made fresh daily in our kitchen.
|Caesar Bowl For Two
|$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Tequila Lime Shrimp
|$19.00
Rockin' House Specialty! Sautéed in butter, olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro, red pepper, lime juice, and tequila.
More about Ohana Hawaiian BBQ
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ohana Hawaiian BBQ
459 College Blvd, Oceanside
More about Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
3915 Mission Ave, Oceanside
More about Larry's Beach Club
Larry's Beach Club
1145 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA, 92054, USA, Oceanside
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
|Popular items
|Charcuterie Board
|$32.00
Three cheeses, three meats, seasonal fruit, house nuts, whole grain mustard, seasonal jam, local honey, house pickles, crostini
|Grilled Pita Bread
|$7.50
House made dill pita bread served with warm vegan spinach artichoke dip (Contains nuts)
|Cheese Board
|$28.00
Four cheeses, seasonal jam, honey, house nuts, confit garlic, seasonal fruit, crostini
More about Mi Asador Mexican and Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Mi Asador Mexican and Seafood Restaurant
4750 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
More about One Love Island Cuisine
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
One Love Island Cuisine
4225 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
More about Chin's Szechwan - Oceanside
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Chin's Szechwan - Oceanside
4140 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
More about Harbor Fish & Chips
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Harbor Fish & Chips
276 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside