Oceanside seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Oceanside

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill

262 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (1992 reviews)
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$15.95
Calamari Taco$4.75
Individual Oysters$2.50
More about Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill
Shootz Fish X Beer image

 

Shootz Fish X Beer

602 Tremont, Suite B, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sunset Poke$14.50
market catch. shootz sauce. krab. cucumber. onion, seaweed salad, rice cake.
Contains: soy, egg, shellfish & gluten
*Cannot be made gluten free*
Cerritos$4.50
chamoy celery root. pineapple. cilantro. onion. habanero salsa dulce. vegan crema.
*Vegan & Gluten Free*
Cheyne's OG Poke$16.00
ahi. shoyu. sesame. cucumber. furikake. chili oil, seaweed salad, rice cake.
*Gluten Free*
Contains: soy, fish
More about Shootz Fish X Beer
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow$14.00
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Dragonfly$16.00
spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, topped with seared albacore, avocado, scallion & chili garlic
Green Lantern$16.00
krab & avocado topped with salmon and arugula chimichurri sauce
More about Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub
Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market image

 

Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market

262 Harbor Drive South, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lighthouse Fish and Seafood Market
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rockin' Baja Lobster

258 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.1 (4080 reviews)
Popular items
Traditional Guacamole and Chips$14.00
Made fresh daily in our kitchen.
Caesar Bowl For Two$12.00
Hearts of Romaine, Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Tequila Lime Shrimp$19.00
Rockin' House Specialty! Sautéed in butter, olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro, red pepper, lime juice, and tequila.
More about Rockin' Baja Lobster
banner pic

 

88 Ranch Market

4131 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

No reviews yet
More about 88 Ranch Market
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ohana Hawaiian BBQ

459 College Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (2684 reviews)
More about Ohana Hawaiian BBQ
banner pic

 

The Lab Collaborative

201 N Cleveland St, Oceanside

No reviews yet
More about The Lab Collaborative
banner pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Fratelli's Italian Kitchen

3915 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (5889 reviews)
More about Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
banner pic

 

Chen's Kitchen

815 College Blvd, Oceanside

No reviews yet
More about Chen's Kitchen
consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

China Fusion

4225 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (311 reviews)
More about China Fusion
Larry's Beach Club image

 

Larry's Beach Club

1145 S Tremont St, Oceanside, CA, 92054, USA, Oceanside

No reviews yet
More about Larry's Beach Club
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza

1706 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6636 reviews)
Popular items
Charcuterie Board$32.00
Three cheeses, three meats, seasonal fruit, house nuts, whole grain mustard, seasonal jam, local honey, house pickles, crostini
Grilled Pita Bread$7.50
House made dill pita bread served with warm vegan spinach artichoke dip (Contains nuts)
Cheese Board$28.00
Four cheeses, seasonal jam, honey, house nuts, confit garlic, seasonal fruit, crostini
More about The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Mi Asador Mexican and Seafood Restaurant

4750 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (768 reviews)
More about Mi Asador Mexican and Seafood Restaurant
banner pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hello Betty

211 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Avg 3.8 (3718 reviews)
More about Hello Betty
Restaurant banner

 

Tin Fish

302 Strand N, Oceanside

No reviews yet
More about Tin Fish
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Hunter Steakhouse

1221 Vista Way, Oceanside

Avg 4.2 (1542 reviews)
More about Hunter Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Great Wok of China

4635 Frazee Rd, Oceanside

Avg 4.2 (804 reviews)
More about Great Wok of China
Restaurant banner

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

One Love Island Cuisine

4225 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (1120 reviews)
More about One Love Island Cuisine
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

333 Pacific

333 N Pacific St, Oceanside

Avg 4.4 (3359 reviews)
More about 333 Pacific
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Chin's Szechwan - Oceanside

4140 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (5425 reviews)
More about Chin's Szechwan - Oceanside
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Harbor Fish & Chips

276 Harbor Dr S, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (1470 reviews)
More about Harbor Fish & Chips
banner pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Harbor Pelican Deli and Fish Market

1380 N Pacific St, Oceanside

Avg 4.3 (109 reviews)
More about Harbor Pelican Deli and Fish Market

