Oceanside sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Oceanside

Teri Cafe #2 image

 

Teri Cafe #2

3809 Plaza Dr #101, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Ramen$11.00
Soy Sauce base Ramen with Chicken Breast Meat, Boiled Egg, Lettuce and Green Onion
Dinner Special #1$15.00
Chicken Teriyaki, 8pc California Roll served with Green Salad, Potato Salad and Steamed Rice
8pc California Roll$6.00
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Mayo and Sesame Seeds
Teri Cafe #1 image

 

Teri Cafe #1

2216 S El Camino Real,Ste 123, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$12.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with steamed rice, Green Salad and Potato Salad
A. Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$9.00
Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
J. Mini Chicken Teri Bowl$5.50
Mini Chicken Teriyaki served with Steamed Rice and Vegetables
Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle image

 

Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub / The Whet Noodle

1815 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rainbow$13.75
krab, cucumber & avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon, & avocado
Patrick the Great!$13.00
plant based - crispy sweet potato, topped with avocado and sweet lime soy & pickled onion
Del Mar$15.75
krab, shrimp tempura, topped with tuna, avocado & jalapeño
