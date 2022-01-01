Beef salad in Oceanside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SUSHI • NOODLES

Thai Table Time

1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.5 (863 reviews)
Beef Salad - Yum Neau$21.95
Slice grilled steak mixed with lime juice, chili, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, green lettuce and fresh mint leaves.
More about Thai Table Time
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe de Thai & Sushi

4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (6433 reviews)
Grilled Beef Salad$14.95
Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, and grilled sirloin beef tossed with chili lime garlic dressing.
Waterfall Beef Salad (Nam Tok)$14.95
Grilled top Sirloin beef mixed with red and green onions, lime juice, cilantro, and ground roasted rice, tossed in a chili lime garlic dressing. Served with fresh lettuce.
More about Cafe de Thai & Sushi
banner pic

 

Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

1906 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside

Avg 4.7 (2112 reviews)
Lava Beef Salad$17.95
Grilled sliced beef, lettuce, onion, cilantro, mint leaves,lemongrass, tomato, with spicy lime dressing.
More about Sabai Sabai Thai Kitchen

