Beef salad in Oceanside
Oceanside restaurants that serve beef salad
SUSHI • NOODLES
Thai Table Time
1910 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Beef Salad - Yum Neau
|$21.95
Slice grilled steak mixed with lime juice, chili, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, green lettuce and fresh mint leaves.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
4196 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside
|Grilled Beef Salad
|$14.95
Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onion, and grilled sirloin beef tossed with chili lime garlic dressing.
|Waterfall Beef Salad (Nam Tok)
|$14.95
Grilled top Sirloin beef mixed with red and green onions, lime juice, cilantro, and ground roasted rice, tossed in a chili lime garlic dressing. Served with fresh lettuce.